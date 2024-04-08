iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,769 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,391,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $334.83. 1,700,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,688. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.23 and a 1 year high of $340.83. The company has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

