iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Raised by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 11.7% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $33,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,611,000 after purchasing an additional 64,537 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,068,000 after acquiring an additional 57,011 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $334.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,579. The stock has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.23 and a 52-week high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

