iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,682 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 973,991 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.66 and its 200 day moving average is $75.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $84.33.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.