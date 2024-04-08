iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stake Raised by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 13.0% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $21,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

OEF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.65. The stock had a trading volume of 67,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,247. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $185.37 and a 52 week high of $248.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

