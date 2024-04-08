iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,334 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IVW stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.28. 2,033,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,417. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.71.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.