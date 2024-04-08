iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $130.98

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $130.98 and last traded at $131.10, with a volume of 950422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.35.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.26 and a 200 day moving average of $120.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $264,000.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

