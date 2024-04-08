Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

NYSE ISDR opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 million, a PE ratio of 63.55 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 2.29%. Research analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Issuer Direct

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Graeme P. Rein acquired 12,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $150,232.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 197,614 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,353,582.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Graeme P. Rein acquired 4,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $49,489.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,416,905.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,743 shares of company stock worth $330,683. 26.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Issuer Direct by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Issuer Direct by 97.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

