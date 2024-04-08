ITT (NYSE:ITT) PT Raised to $157.00 at Citigroup

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $139.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.86.

ITT stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,512. ITT has a 12 month low of $75.82 and a 12 month high of $138.29. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.31 and its 200-day moving average is $114.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ITT will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,463,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,902,000 after buying an additional 65,173 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

