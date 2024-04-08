Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $240.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LULU. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $490.75.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $356.87 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $326.93 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $443.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.69.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.