Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $70.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

WAL stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.35. 641,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,065. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.71. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $70.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 216,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

