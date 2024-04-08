JLP Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 63,800 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

JLP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000. First Industrial Realty Trust makes up 4.0% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,887 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FR stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,246. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average of $49.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.50%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

