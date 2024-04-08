JLP Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

JLP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 106.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust accounts for approximately 3.9% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,900,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $557,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $11,868,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 247,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,110. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $114.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.35%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.24.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

