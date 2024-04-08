JLP Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,600 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

JLP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty comprises about 1.4% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $239,184,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,120,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894,446 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,467,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393,084 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

KIM traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,889,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,049. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.