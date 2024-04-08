JLP Asset Management LLC Sells 16,400 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

JLP Asset Management LLC lowered its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. EastGroup Properties makes up approximately 3.9% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 544.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $64,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 113.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 695,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,773,000 after purchasing an additional 368,954 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,974,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after acquiring an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.21. 130,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $188.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.19%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.23.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

