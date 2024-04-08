JLP Asset Management LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

JLP Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Terreno Realty comprises 1.0% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 93.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

Several research firms recently commented on TRNO. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

TRNO traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $64.52. 594,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,700. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $66.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 46.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.45%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

