JLP Asset Management LLC Sells 28,600 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

JLP Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential accounts for about 9.7% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,280 shares of company stock valued at $192,335. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.04.

Equity Residential Stock Up 3.3 %

EQR stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.80. 2,259,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,375. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average is $59.47. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

