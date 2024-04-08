JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target to $49.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RYAN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYAN traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $52.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,544. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.88 and a beta of 0.52. Ryan Specialty has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

