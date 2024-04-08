JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target to $237.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $204.00 to $237.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RNR. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.11.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $223.01. The stock had a trading volume of 268,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,378. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $239.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.50.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total value of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,565.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,565.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,251,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.9% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

