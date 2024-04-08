JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.29 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,955. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

