Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.86. 423,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,257,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BZ

Kanzhun Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Kanzhun had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $222.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kanzhun by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Kanzhun by 423.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kanzhun by 12,040.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.