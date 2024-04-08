Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their outperform rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $104.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.71.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $100.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.59. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $103.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

