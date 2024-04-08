Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Target Price to $23.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COLB. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James cut Columbia Banking System from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.81.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, insider Aaron James Deer bought 2,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $38,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,942. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Columbia Banking System news, VP Christopher Merrywell acquired 5,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 50,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,832.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron James Deer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $38,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,942. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $719,737. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System



Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.



