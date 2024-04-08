Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $22.79

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.79, but opened at $22.09. Kenon shares last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 20,884 shares.

Kenon Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.46.

Kenon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $3.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenon

Kenon Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Kenon by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenon during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kenon during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Kenon during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Kenon by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

