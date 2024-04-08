Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $22.79

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.79, but opened at $22.09. Kenon shares last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 20,884 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.46.
Kenon Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $3.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.97%.
Kenon Company Profile
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
