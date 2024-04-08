KeyCorp Raises Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target to $17.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

XHR has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

XHR stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 89.76 and a beta of 1.45. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $253.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.00 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 282.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

