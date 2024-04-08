KickToken Trading Up 1.8% This Week (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $1,051.73 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00014585 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001565 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00016429 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,827.77 or 0.99973945 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011040 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.79 or 0.00131937 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000066 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02317206 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $7,705.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.