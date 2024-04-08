Kim Charisse Casswell Sells 4,286 Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTAGet Free Report) Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total transaction of C$20,180.20.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MTA stock traded down C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$4.53. 59,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 4.46. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.13 and a one year high of C$7.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$407.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.32.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

