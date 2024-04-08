Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.89

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.89 and last traded at C$8.67, with a volume of 756941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on K

Kinross Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.40.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.433038 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$418,609.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20.10. In other news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$418,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20.10. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total transaction of C$64,176.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,621 shares of company stock valued at $893,873. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.