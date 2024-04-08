Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

KOD opened at $4.12 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 57,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

