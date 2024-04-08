Komodo Price Reaches $0.52 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $70.37 million and $5.32 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00068662 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00039915 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00017103 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,711,063 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

