Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.68. 476,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,323,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $65,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $65,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 352,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,794.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,038 shares of company stock valued at $738,519. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,628,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 56.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,380 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 192.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52,773 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 366,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 68,566 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

