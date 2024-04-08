Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives $157.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRYS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $4,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,138,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,587 shares of company stock worth $6,535,591 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 413.1% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $180.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,250.53 and a beta of 0.85. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $77.83 and a one year high of $189.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

