Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Barclays

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KRUS. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.86.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $110.05 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 786.13 and a beta of 1.98.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kura Sushi USA

In related news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,125.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,092.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 227,778 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,356,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,650,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 122,457 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after acquiring an additional 104,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

