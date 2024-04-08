KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
KVH Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ KVHI opened at $5.06 on Friday. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $99.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93.
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 11.69%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KVH Industries
About KVH Industries
KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.
