KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

NASDAQ KVHI opened at $5.06 on Friday. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $99.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 11.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 179.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 647,375 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its position in KVH Industries by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 331,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 232,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 185,990 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 219.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 139,974 shares during the period. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

