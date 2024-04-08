Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Trading Up 5.1%

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.35 and last traded at $23.35. 37,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 399,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.
In other Kyverna Therapeutics news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc bought 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
