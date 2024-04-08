LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Boosts Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.09% of NICE worth $11,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in NICE by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,265,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,170,000 after buying an additional 834,819 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 44,660.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,970,000 after acquiring an additional 387,202 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 169.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 528,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,902,000 after purchasing an additional 332,650 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 22.0% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,533,000 after purchasing an additional 206,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth $35,147,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NICE. Wedbush increased their price target on NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.55.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.10. The company had a trading volume of 110,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,323. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.