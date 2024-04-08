LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,388,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,722 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 63.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,892,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $562,685,000 after buying an additional 1,517,116 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.91. 2,054,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,318,404. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $173.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.13.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

