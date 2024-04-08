LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $18.11 Million Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,035 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $18,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,602,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,541 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,513,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,676,000 after purchasing an additional 71,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4,861.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 952,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 619,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BioNTech from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.76. The company had a trading volume of 434,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,360. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.45. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $85.21 and a 12 month high of $131.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

