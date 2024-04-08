LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $20.28 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up about 0.9% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.11% of Enphase Energy worth $20,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,605,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.03.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $2.86 on Monday, reaching $115.13. 1,741,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $231.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.57 and its 200-day moving average is $112.38.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

