LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $23.89 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.1% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total transaction of $3,418,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at $60,819,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total transaction of $3,418,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,819,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,310 shares of company stock worth $32,840,567 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $8.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,330.70. 830,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,051. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market cap of $616.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,289.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,088.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,255.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.