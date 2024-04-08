LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $80.25 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 3.7% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Linde were worth $80,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $4.16 on Monday, hitting $460.54. The stock had a trading volume of 480,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $221.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $350.60 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $445.89 and a 200 day moving average of $413.48.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.93.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

