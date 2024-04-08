LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Lowers Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in ANSYS by 327.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.75.

ANSYS Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ANSS traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $346.09. 120,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,229. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.05.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

