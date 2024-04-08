LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases 4,883 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.07% of STERIS worth $14,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after buying an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $153,900,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,663,000 after purchasing an additional 216,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Trading Up 0.5 %

STE traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.52. 327,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $180.54 and a 1-year high of $254.00.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

