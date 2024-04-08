LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Raises Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up 1.9% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.06% of Snowflake worth $40,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 616.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNOW traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $154.75. 1,583,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,926,936. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.89 and a beta of 0.91. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.26 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $19,378,740.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,555,593.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

