LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 10,459 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,459 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Quarry LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,515 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

View Our Latest Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $226.67. 534,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,921. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $186.96 and a one year high of $251.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.86 and a 200 day moving average of $238.25.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.