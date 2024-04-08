LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 1,500 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises 1.7% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $36,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 205,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,331,000 after buying an additional 57,837 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI traded down $12.63 on Monday, reaching $1,489.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,621.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,515.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,806.15.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

