LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 1,700 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,110 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $246.77. 475,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,809. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,770 shares of company stock worth $12,065,385. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

