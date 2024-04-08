LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 250 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $387.65. 437,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,696. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.50. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.04 and a 12-month high of $403.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

