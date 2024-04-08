LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 32,400 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,400 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for about 2.4% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $51,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,451,000 after purchasing an additional 150,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,144,000 after purchasing an additional 255,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70,484 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

Shares of CRWD traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $312.53. The stock had a trading volume of 828,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.28. The firm has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,667 shares of company stock worth $94,227,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

