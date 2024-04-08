LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 42,200 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.55% of DigitalOcean worth $17,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,422,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,389,000 after purchasing an additional 948,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 369,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 352,508 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,029,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of DOCN stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $37.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,692. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3,732.00, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.80. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.26 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

