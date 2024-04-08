LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 8,800 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in MSCI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,260,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,510,000 after buying an additional 35,746 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in MSCI by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,460,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,422,000 after buying an additional 179,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MSCI by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after acquiring an additional 311,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI traded up $7.27 on Monday, reaching $549.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,407. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $538.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

